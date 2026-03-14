Why the Great Books? ft. Jeremy Wayne Tate & Jessica Hooten Wilson

Why do people still read thousand-year-old books — and why does it matter more now than ever? In this episode of PeppTalk, host Coby Dolloff sits down with two of the foremost experts on the Great Books tradition to explore what these timeless texts have to teach us about how to live, how to think, and who we are.

Jeremy Wayne Tate, founder and CEO of the Classic Learning Test, and Jessica Hooten Wilson, Pepperdine's Fletcher Jones Chair of Great Books, have each devoted their careers to the same conviction: that the books which have endured for centuries have endured for a reason. Together, they reflect on the great works that shaped their own lives and careers — and make the case for why every generation needs to wrestle with them anew.

In this conversation, you'll hear how reading Homer, Dante, and Dostoevsky, can form character in ways no algorithm or career training program can replicate, why the classics speak across cultures and centuries to the deepest questions of human experience, and what it looks like to build an education — and a life — around the pursuit of truth, goodness, and beauty.

Whether you've never cracked open a Great Book or you’re a scholar of classics, this episode is an invitation to discover the invitation to the Great Conversation — and why accepting the invitation just might change your life.