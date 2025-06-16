Why Should We Invest in Healthy Workplace Relationships?

In this episode, hosts Alexa and Coby sit down with Dee Dee Mayer to explore the vital role of relationships in the workplace. Drawing on insights from Gallup research, they unpack what truly drives job satisfaction and employee engagement. The conversation also delves into how pop culture reflects and shapes our understanding of work-life, with thoughtful references to Severance and The Office. Whether you're navigating office dynamics or leading a team, this episode offers valuable takeaways on building healthier, more connected workplaces.

Learn about the RelateStrong, framework that has brought healing and transformation around the globe here.