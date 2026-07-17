Canto XX of Paradiso by Gustave Doré

The Divine Comedy has remained one of the greatest works of the Christian literary imagination for seven centuries. Paul J. Contino, Distinguished Professor of Great Books at Pepperdine, speaks more about its enduring significance and how the poem — from Inferno and Purgatorio to the bliss of Paradiso — can help each of us to become better human beings.

Pepp: What is the significance of studying Dante in this contemporary age?

Contino: Dante’s story, and the form in which he tells it, is one in which anyone can relate, although it is fundamentally religious. At times, we all find ourselves lost in a dark wood; we need guides, friends to help us find a better path. Dante’s journey of descent and ascent is of the Christian faith, but all can relate to that pattern of change or conversion. The psychological dimension is profound. Also important is the poem’s political dimension: as one who himself served in public life, Dante denounces bad leadership and longs for leadership that doesn’t divide people but unites them.

But on a more personal, spiritual level, Dante suggests that varied lives of virtue and prayer, grounded in love of neighbor and love of God, can change the world. His heroes are the saints. We’re still in need of such exemplars.

Reflecting on the recent Pepperdine Great Books Club for alumni and friends:

Pepp: Considering that Great Books — and the cultivation of virtue that it aims to inspire — shouldn’t end with college graduation, what is the importance of reading these texts for the rest of our lives?

Contino: From the interest this reading group has generated, I think it’s crucial that we sustain this kind spiritually studious relationship with our alums and the greater community. After our first session, I received emails from some who expressed how good it was — even over zoom! — to reconnect with friends through a discussion of things that matter. I admired the attentive engagement participants brought to this beautiful but challenging classic.

When reading through Purgatorio, we talked specifically about the virtues: on each level of Purgatory, penitents meditate upon stories that illustrate virtues, the practice of which helps to restore them to full spiritual health. Purgatory is like a strenuous spiritual spa — and when someone knows they’ve done enough, they find themselves free and bound for beatitude.

Pepp: What is the value of seeing the Commedia (Inferno, Purgatorio, Paradiso) as a whole?

Contino: Right from the beginning, I want to remind readers why it’s called a Comedy: Dante’s pilgrimage culminates in his experience of the joy of heaven. Dante’s descent / ascent experience is a conversion story: by its end, the pilgrim becomes the poet who will write his 100 canto poem for us, his fellow pilgrims. He wants every reader to read beyond Inferno, and to experience the penitential climb of Mount Purgatory, and enter into the song, dance, and communal beatitude of Paradise.

Canto XXVII of Paradiso by Gustave Doré

Paul J. Contino is Distinguished Professor of Great Books at Pepperdine University. He received his Ph.D. in English Literature from Notre Dame, serving at Pepperdine since 2002, where he has been twice granted their Howard A. White Award for Teaching Excellence. Throughout his career he has published on Fyodor Dostoevsky, as well as essays on Zhuangzi, Dante Alighieri, Jane Austen, and number of contemporary Catholic authors. His book, Dostoevsky’s Incarnational Realism: Finding Christ among the Karamazovs, was published in 2020.

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