Why Are Relationships Hard?

In this premiere episode, “Relationships: A PeppLearn Podcast,” we dive into one of life’s most persistent questions: Why do relationships seem so difficult? From romantic partnerships and friendships to workplace dynamics and family ties, relationships are at the center of our lives—and yet, they often come with conflict, frustration, and misunderstanding.

Pepptalk host, Alexa, is joined by two experts from Pepperdine’s Boone Center for the Family:

Kelly Haer, executive director of the Boone Center, brings clinical insight and years of counseling experience to explore the deep emotional and cultural forces that shape how we connect with—and disconnect from—one another.

Dee Dee Mayer, Senior Director of RelateStrong and Interim Chaplain, offers a practical lens on how young adults and emerging leaders can build healthy, thriving relationships in a world increasingly marked by disconnection and digital overload.

Together, they unpack the reasons relationships can be so challenging, from the loneliness epidemic and "alone together" paradox to the impact of social media, shifting values, and spiritual neglect. With personal stories, biblical wisdom, and psychological research, this episode invites listeners to examine their own relationships and begin the journey toward greater connection and flourishing.

The PeppTalk Podcast is brought to you by PeppLearn. PeppLearn brings together the intellectual, creative, and spiritual life of Pepperdine University to alumni and friends of the university. Here, you can engage in conversations of personal and global significance across the university from world-renowned professors and global thought leaders who visit campus.

Learn more about the Boone Center's RelateStrong program here.