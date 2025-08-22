What is WAVES WORSHIP?

In this special episode of PeppTalk, we sit down with the WAVES WORSHIP team, a worship and songwriting movement at Pepperdine, to talk about the impact of worship at Pepperdine and their exciting upcoming projects. From leading chapels and creating spaces of authentic encounter with God to producing their first full-length album, WAVES WORSHIP is shaping the spiritual life of the Pepperdine community with students and Gen-Z front and center.

Their first single off their debut album, “Everywhere,” is out now. Their self-titled debut album, WAVES WORSHIP, will be released on September 12—just in time for the Pepperdine community to gather for the Worship Summit on September 13.

Join us as we go behind the music with WAVES Worship and hear their vision for how worship can inspire, unite, and transform lives both on campus and beyond.