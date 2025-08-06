What is Relationship with God?

As we close our PeppTalk series on relationships, we turn to the one relationship that shapes all the others—our relationship with God.

In this powerful conversation, Dee Dee helps us unpack what it really means to walk with God. We explore timeless wisdom from figures like Augustine, Paul, and Job, the role of spiritual disciplines, how to stay grounded in dry seasons, and why relationship—not performance—is at the heart of the Christian life.

Dee Dee also offers practical advice on how to seek and sustain a relationship with God through the development of healthy spiritual habits.

Whether you’re seeking deeper faith, struggling in silence, or curious about spiritual growth, this episode offers wisdom and encouragement to pursue a transformative relationship with the One who created you for connection.

Discover why intimacy with God is the starting point for lasting change in every area of your life and how the RelateStrong | Leadership Series can bring lasting hope and healing to your ministry.