What do the Great Books Teach Us about Friendship?

What is true friendship—and why does it matter now more than ever? In this thought-provoking episode of PeppTalk, the Fletcher Jones Chair of Great Books Dr. Jessica Hooten Wilson joins us for a conversation on the meaning of friendship in a fragmented, fast-paced world. Drawing from classical thinkers, Christian tradition, and her own experience in the classroom, Dr. Hooten Wilson explores how friendships of virtue are essential for human flourishing. Together, we unpack timeless texts—from Aristotle to C.S. Lewis—and discuss how the Great Books invite us into a richer understanding of friendship as a moral and spiritual practice. Whether you're a student, a seeker, or simply someone longing for deeper connection, this episode will inspire you to rethink the relationships that shape your life.

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