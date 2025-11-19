In this episode, we’re unpacking the Pain and Peace Cycle, which is a core piece of the Boone Center’s RelateStrong and RelateStrong Leadership Series Curriculum. When we’re triggered, we often fall into patterns that create hurt, but there is also a restorative path that leads to peace. Dee Dee walks us through this transformative model and shares how understanding these cycles can reshape the way we navigate stress, conflict, and relationships.
Understanding the Pain and Peace Cycle with the Boone Center for the Family
Nov 19, 2025
The PeppTalk Podcast
Welcome to Pepptalk - Pepperdine University’s podcast dedicated to sparking conversations of personal and global significance, featuring world-renowned professors, faculty, and students from across the University.Welcome to Pepptalk - Pepperdine University’s podcast dedicated to sparking conversations of personal and global significance, featuring world-renowned professors, faculty, and students from across the University.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes