Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University
The PeppTalk Podcast
Understanding the Pain and Peace Cycle with the Boone Center for the Family
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Understanding the Pain and Peace Cycle with the Boone Center for the Family

Nov 19, 2025

In this episode, we’re unpacking the Pain and Peace Cycle, which is a core piece of the Boone Center’s RelateStrong and RelateStrong Leadership Series Curriculum. When we’re triggered, we often fall into patterns that create hurt, but there is also a restorative path that leads to peace. Dee Dee walks us through this transformative model and shares how understanding these cycles can reshape the way we navigate stress, conflict, and relationships.

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