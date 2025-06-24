In this episode, hosts Alexa and Coby sit down with Kelly Haer to discuss the season of singleness. In a culture filled with dating apps, romantic comedies, and social timelines, the question looms: Will Prince Charming ever come? (Spoiler: it’s not that simple!) Whether you’re single by choice, circumstance, or simply for now, this conversation invites you to reframe singleness—not as a pause in your story, but as a meaningful, purpose-filled chapter. Together, we explore how to embrace singleness with hope and intention, rather than viewing it as an ambiguous loss.

Learn about the RelateStrong, framework that has brought healing and transformation around the globe here.