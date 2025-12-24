Pat Boone: Faith, Family, and a Lasting Legacy

In this episode of PeppTalk, the podcast welcomes one of the most legendary entertainers of all time: Pat Boone. Hosted by Alexa and Kelly Haer, executive director of Pepperdine’s Boone Center for the Family, the episode highlights Boone’s life, career, and faith. Tune in to hear how Boone rose to fame as one of America’s top teen idols, selling more than 45 million records, starring in 26 films, and hosting numerous television and radio programs. His influence on American popular culture spans generations.

In the conversation, Boone reflects on his extraordinary journey and the legacy he values most: faith and family. He shares personal stories from his career alongside cultural icons such as Brian Wilson, Elvis Presley, and others, offering a rare glimpse into music history. As the namesake of Pepperdine University’s Boone Center for the Family, Boone also discusses his commitment to strengthening God-honoring relationships and offers encouragement to young people and families today.

This episode celebrates Pat Boone’s legacy and marks the Season One finale of the PeppTalk podcast.