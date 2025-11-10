Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University
The PeppTalk Podcast
Navigating Political Differences with the Boone Center for the Family
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Navigating Political Differences with the Boone Center for the Family

Nov 10, 2025

In this episode of PeppTalk, Kelly Haer and Dee Dee Mayer from the Boone Center for the Family explore how followers of Christ can navigate political differences without letting them divide relationships. Just in time for the holiday season, they unpack why political conversations feel more personal and polarizing today—and share practical, faith-centered ways to stay connected even when opinions differ and conflict arises.

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