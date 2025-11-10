In this episode of PeppTalk, Kelly Haer and Dee Dee Mayer from the Boone Center for the Family explore how followers of Christ can navigate political differences without letting them divide relationships. Just in time for the holiday season, they unpack why political conversations feel more personal and polarizing today—and share practical, faith-centered ways to stay connected even when opinions differ and conflict arises.
Navigating Political Differences with the Boone Center for the Family
Nov 10, 2025
The PeppTalk Podcast
Welcome to Pepptalk - Pepperdine University’s podcast dedicated to sparking conversations of personal and global significance, featuring world-renowned professors, faculty, and students from across the University.Welcome to Pepptalk - Pepperdine University’s podcast dedicated to sparking conversations of personal and global significance, featuring world-renowned professors, faculty, and students from across the University.
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