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Pepperdine University
The PeppTalk Podcast
Navigating Family Relationships During the Holidays with Dr. Henry Cloud and the Boone Center for the Family
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Navigating Family Relationships During the Holidays with Dr. Henry Cloud and the Boone Center for the Family

Nov 25, 2025

In this special episode of PeppTalk, presented by Pepperdine University and the Boone Center for the Family, we’re joined by Kelly Haer, Executive Director of the Boone Center for the Family, and Dr. Henry Cloud — acclaimed clinical psychologist, leadership expert, and New York Times bestselling author of Boundaries, the book that has helped millions cultivate healthier relationships and stronger lives. Drawing on decades of experience guiding leaders, families, and individuals, Dr. Cloud offers practical wisdom on managing expectations, honoring family well, setting healthy boundaries, and finding peace amid the pressures of the holiday season.

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