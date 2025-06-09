Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University
The PeppTalk Podcast
Making the Case for the Family in Today's World
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Making the Case for the Family in Today's World

Jun 09, 2025

In this episode, hosts Alexa and Coby sit down with Kelly Haer, executive director of the Boone Center for the Family, for a thoughtful and engaging conversation on parenting, family dynamics, and the biblical significance of the family. Together, they explore what it means to build strong, resilient families in today’s cultural climate and answer the following question: Is having a family today still worth it?

Learn about the RelateStrong, framework that has brought healing and transformation around the globe: https://boonecenter.pepperdine.edu/relatestrong/

Learn more about the Boone Center's RelateStrong programs here.

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