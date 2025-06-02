Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University
The PeppTalk Podcast
Is the Modern Church Still Worth It?
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Is the Modern Church Still Worth It?

Jun 02, 2025

In this episode of PeppTalk, hosts Coby and Alexa sit down with Dee Dee for a conversation on the current state of the Church. From shifting cultural attitudes to changing demographics, they explore how the Church is experiencing both significant challenges and significant opportunities in today’s world.

Together, they dive into some of the pressing questions shaping modern faith communities: Why are so many young adults drawn to liturgical traditions like Catholicism and Orthodoxy? How can the Church contribute to human flourishing and authentic fellowship? And lastly, what should someone consider when searching for a church home?

Whether you’re a young seeker, a church leader, a St. Francis nerd, or even a curious skeptic, this episode invites you into a deeper look at the topic of church—past and present.

Learn more about the Boone Center's RelateStrong programs here.

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