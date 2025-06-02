Is the Modern Church Still Worth It?

In this episode of PeppTalk, hosts Coby and Alexa sit down with Dee Dee for a conversation on the current state of the Church. From shifting cultural attitudes to changing demographics, they explore how the Church is experiencing both significant challenges and significant opportunities in today’s world.

Together, they dive into some of the pressing questions shaping modern faith communities: Why are so many young adults drawn to liturgical traditions like Catholicism and Orthodoxy? How can the Church contribute to human flourishing and authentic fellowship? And lastly, what should someone consider when searching for a church home?

Whether you’re a young seeker, a church leader, a St. Francis nerd, or even a curious skeptic, this episode invites you into a deeper look at the topic of church—past and present.

Learn more about the Boone Center's RelateStrong programs here.