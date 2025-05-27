Is Marriage Worth It?

In this episode, PeppTalk hosts Coby and Alexa sit down with Dee Dee Mayer, senior director of RelateStrong at the Boone Center for the Family and a trusted expert on relationships, to explore a big question: Is marriage still worth it in today’s world?

As cultural norms shift and divorce rates remain high, many are rethinking the value and purpose of marriage. In this episode, we unpack the emotional, spiritual, and practical realities couples face today—drawing from data, real-life stories, and decades of insight.

Whether you’re single, dating, married, or simply curious, this episode invites you into an honest, encouraging conversation about commitment, connection, and what makes true intimacy worth it.

Learn more about the Boone Center's RelateStrong programs here.