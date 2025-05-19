Is Dating Worth It?

In this episode, PeppTalk hosts Coby and Alexa chat with Kelly Haer, executive director of the Boone Center and expert on relationships, to discuss the challenges of modern dating. From the impact of dating apps to the rise of ambiguity and lack of clarity in relationships, Kelly shares insights on why dating feels more difficult today and offers practical advice on how to date with intention.

In a world of mass optionality and run clubs, this episode explores how to date well and navigate the complexities of emotional connections. With 61 percent of dates originating online, how do we foster meaningful connections in today’s digital world? Kelly also discusses the Relationship IQ program, which offers tools for dating and developing relationships with clarity.

Learn more about the Boone Center's RelateStrong programs here.