78 classical texts. 3 distinct themes. 1 book: Intellectual Foundations: Classic Readings

This new publication represents Seaver College’s latest effort to prepare students for lives of enriched intellectual inquiry, servant leadership, and character development.

In the fall, each incoming undergraduate will be given a copy of the published text. Intellectual Foundations is a collection of seminal texts that have shaped Western culture, the Christian tradition, and the American project.

While the book was developed specifically for Pepperdine’s first year course, Foundations of Reasoning, it has the potential to serve as a consistent through line, linking classes across the institution’s Seaver Core, the Great Books Program, and broader studies.

Co-authored by Paul Begin, Seaver College’s senior associate dean, Intellectual Foundations: A Pepperdine Reader was designed specifically with Pepperdine students in mind. In this cultural moment where higher education is being viewed increasingly more transactional by some, Begin reports that his publication distinguishes Seaver’s commitment to developing the whole person.

Overall, he hopes the book serves as an intentional step to meet undergraduates in their questions and create a formative, life-long dialogue between the great thinkers of yesterday and the problem solvers of tomorrow.

“With this book Seaver College is emphasizing what matters: an engagement with what is good, true, and beautiful,” says Begin. “Yes, we will prepare our students for their professional lives, but we also want to engage them in citizenship, in the life of the mind, and the cultivation of their souls. Intellectual Foundations contributes to this dual commitment.”

Intellectual Foundations: Classic Readings is built around the three themes of:

Western Foundations

The Christian Intellectual Tradition

American Democratic Foundations.

Exploring these topics, Begin and his coauthor Caleb Clanton, the distinguished university chair in philosophy and humanities at Lipscomb University, developed a list of 78 classical readings from some of history’s most renowned authors.

Whether it’s Homer, Aristotle, or Kant; Aquinas, Luther, or Pascal; Thomas Paine, Emily Dickinson or Langston Hughes the book introduces many of the important voices from throughout the centuries to a new audience in Seaver College’s first year students.