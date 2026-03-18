We asked students and professors, scientists and businesspeople, politicians and philanthropists, thought leaders, influencers, and creators, all one question — and it made everyone pause.



The deepest of thinkers and the best of communicators all struggled for words, grappling within themselves to grasp at an idea at the very heart of who we are and who we hope to become.

Madison Johnson organized an Oncology Symposium uniting doctors, scientists, patients, and fellow undergraduates to advance cancer research and care. Arik Chu started a book club so that he could share the books that changed his life with others. Hung Lee opens his home to students every week, offering a hot meal and an open door to anyone in need.



These are just a few of the stories of Pepperdine people around the world — stories that orbit around this central, deceptively simple question:



What is your Greater Purpose?



The question gets at the very heart of Pepperdine.



From the classroom to the field, from the laboratory to the stage, we are a community of people shaped for lives of purpose.



Purpose is not a possession to be grasped, but a gift to be received. We each have been given a divinely guided path in which we get to walk. As Ephesians 2:10 puts it, “We are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.” And as Romans 8:28 reminds us, God works all things for our good when our path is aligned with His purpose.



At Pepperdine, we believe education itself is a sacred calling. Our calling as an institution is to educate students For Greater Purpose. This is not simply about information but about transformation — the shaping of character, the cultivation of wisdom, and the formation of the whole person for a life that means something lasting.



A Pepperdine education prepares you to discover your God-given calling — and equips you to fulfill it.

As we looked ahead to the next chapter in Pepperdine’s future, we pursued a message that could bear the torch of that unchanging mission into a new era. A message that could carry Pepperdine’s story into the next decade and beyond. A message bold enough, deep enough, and true enough to tell Pepperdine’s story to the world — and lasting enough to inspire generations to come.



That message is our new brand campaign: For Greater Purpose.

Explore For Greater Purpose

Pepperdine is the thriving university it is because of the extraordinary people who make it what it is: professors who teach minds and touch hearts. Staff who serve with devotion and excellence. Students who pursue knowledge and faith with courage and conviction. People of purpose — all of you.



As we embark on this campaign together, I invite you to join us.



Explore the stories of purpose that surround you: stories of your friends and colleagues, stories of profound resilience and of deep hope.



When you see these stories out in the world — around campus, on social media, in advertising — consider sharing them. Our incredible team has worked tirelessly to ensure that these stories reflect the best of Pepperdine and the values we all hold dear.



Reflect on your own calling. Consider: what is your greater purpose? Consider how you might continue to grow, to lead, and to serve in the unique, vital purpose God has given you.



May that purpose continue to guide your steps and continue to shape our shared life together.



May we continue to learn, serve, and live For Greater Purpose in this decade and the decades to come.

Jim Gash, President and CEO