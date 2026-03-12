How to Make the Most of Lent with the Help of Dante

What does a 750-year-old poem have to say about practicing Lent today? In this episode of PeppTalk, hosts Coby and Alexa sit down with Professor Paul Contino—Pepperdine's Distinguished Professor of Great Books—to explore how Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy illuminates the Lenten season with clarity and depth.

Professor Contino brings Dante's vision to life, tracing the poem's timeless themes of repentance, humility, and spiritual renewal. He shows how the medieval poet's journey down into the underworld, up Mount Purgatory, and into the communal beatitude of Heaven can help guide our own journey through life. He also shares insights from Pepperdine Alumni Affairs' "Great Books Club: Dante Discussions," which he currently leads, reflecting on why The Divine Comedy continues to spark meaningful conversation among students and alumni generations after they first encounter it.

In this conversation, you'll hear why Lent may be the perfect season to pick up Dante, how great literature deepens our understanding of suffering and hope, and what one of Christianity's most celebrated works can teach us about the pilgrim's path — wherever we find ourselves on it.

Whether you're encountering The Divine Comedy for the first time or returning to it with fresh eyes, this episode is an invitation to journey through Lent in the company of Dante Alighieri, one of history's greatest spiritual guides.

Paul Contino

Paul J. Contino is Distinguished Professor of Great Books at Pepperdine University. He received his Ph.D. in English Literature from the University of Notre Dame, after which he taught for twelve years at Christ College, the Honors College of Valparaiso University. Since joining Pepperdine in 2002, he has twice received the Howard A. White Award for Teaching Excellence. He and his wife, Professor Mary Mullins, have co-edited the journal Christianity and Literature. He co-edited Bakhtin and Religion: A Feeling for Faith (Northwestern University Press, 2001). His more recent book, Dostoevsky’s Incarnational Realism (Cascade, 2021), was a finalist for both the Lilly Network and CCL book awards, and has been translated into Russian. His essay on “Theological Approaches to Teaching Dante” appears in the MLA Approaches to Teaching the Divine Comedy. He has also published essays on Zhuangzi, Jane Austen, and a number of contemporary Catholic writers. Most recently, he contributed to the Hallow App's 2026 Lent Pray40 Challenge, consulting with their team on a guided reflection on Dostoevsky's The Brothers Karamazov.

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Watch Great Books Club: The Divine Comedy — Inferno, Part I on PeppLearn

Watch Great Books Club: The Divine Comedy — Inferno Part II, Purgatorio, Part I on PeppLearn