How to Cultivate a Healthy Relationship To Self

Hosts Alexa and Coby sit down with Kelly Haer to unpack what it truly means to build and sustain a healthy relationship with oneself. In this episode, listeners will go far beyond self-care to explore how their thoughts, emotions, and beliefs shape every connection they have. Discover why knowing oneself—an undertaking supported by Augustine—is essential, and how differentiation—staying rooted in Christ while remaining connected to others—can lead to genuine freedom and wholeness.

Learn more about the Boone Center's RelateStrong programs here.