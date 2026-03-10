Purpose is a concept at the very heart of Pepperdine—and one that, this year, has taken on new depth and clarity.

The apostle Paul writes in Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” This passage has shaped our collective reflection throughout the year. It reminds us that, even amid uncertainty and difficulty, God is weaving every moment—every challenge and every triumph—into His greater design. Purpose is not something we construct for ourselves, but part of a divine narrative in which we each get to play a small but vital part. Each of us is called into a grand adventure with a unique part to play in God’s greater story.

Amid the changing tides of an uncertain and ever-shifting world, Pepperdine remains a still point because our institutional purpose remains unchanged: we exist to strengthen students for lives of purpose, service, and leadership.

. . . purpose is not an abstract idea; it is the beating heart of Pepperdine people serving and leading around the world. JIM GASH

That truth continues to propel our shared work. It drives our relentless pursuit of academic excellence rooted in unwavering Christian faith. It calls us to be a unified community where we practice the radical hospitality of Jesus. It compels us to prepare students for success in and beyond their careers—to lead lives of service and significance.

As we have reflected together this year, I have seen lives in every corner of our University animated by purpose: students lifting their hands in praise at the Worship Summit, first-year students discerning their callings in Seaver core classes, faculty inviting graduate students into their homes for meals and Bible studies, staff and alumni giving back to the community on Step Forward Day. These examples and those shared throughout this report are just a glimpse of the stories of purpose taking place across our community every day. They remind us that purpose is not an abstract idea; it is the beating heart of Pepperdine people serving and leading around the world.

As I look across Pepperdine—from Malibu to Kyoto—I am filled with gratitude for a community that seeks excellence not for personal acclaim but for the good of others and the glory of God.

This is what it means to live for greater purpose: to derive inspiration for our work, our study, and our service from the One who has called us—to live into a story much bigger than our own.

Sincerely,

Jim Gash, President and CEO