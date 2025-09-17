Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University
The PeppTalk Podcast
Founder’s Day with the Ghost of George Pepperdine
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Founder’s Day with the Ghost of George Pepperdine

Sep 17, 2025

On this episode of PeppTalk, we welcome an unusual guest: the Ghost of George Pepperdine. What started as a witty X account poking fun at Pepperdine history has grown into a Substack filled with sharp, provocative reflections on the University’s past, present, and soul. In this episode, learn why Pepperdine remains “haunted” by its founding ideals, the history behind Founder’s Day, and how mythmaking shapes institutions. Hear personal stories of Ronald Reagan, Blanche Seaver, and more in this spooky conversation and uncover the ways Pepperdine’s history still shapes its future—and why some ghosts never leave the places they love.

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