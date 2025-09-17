On this episode of PeppTalk, we welcome an unusual guest: the Ghost of George Pepperdine. What started as a witty X account poking fun at Pepperdine history has grown into a Substack filled with sharp, provocative reflections on the University’s past, present, and soul. In this episode, learn why Pepperdine remains “haunted” by its founding ideals, the history behind Founder’s Day, and how mythmaking shapes institutions. Hear personal stories of Ronald Reagan, Blanche Seaver, and more in this spooky conversation and uncover the ways Pepperdine’s history still shapes its future—and why some ghosts never leave the places they love.
Founder’s Day with the Ghost of George Pepperdine
Sep 17, 2025
The PeppTalk Podcast
Welcome to Pepptalk - Pepperdine University’s podcast dedicated to sparking conversations of personal and global significance, featuring world-renowned professors, faculty, and students from across the University.Welcome to Pepptalk - Pepperdine University’s podcast dedicated to sparking conversations of personal and global significance, featuring world-renowned professors, faculty, and students from across the University.
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