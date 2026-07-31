Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775–1851), Ulysses Deriding Polyphemus (1829), The National Gallery, London

As of late, The Odyssey has received much limelight on this platform. And rightfully so, considering Christopher Nolan’s recent film has sparked many to look back to the textual and cultural significance of the original classic. In the spirit of enriching your own reading odyssey, here are ten classical works which complement Homer’s epic poem, whether by providing literary/mythological context or creatively building upon its storyline.

Among the Classics

1. Helen, Euripides: a Greek drama exploring what would happen if it wasn’t really Helen who went to Troy, but rather a phantom of her, while the real Helen remains stuck in Egypt during the events of the Trojan War

2. Hecuba and Trojan Women, Euripides: two tragedies that describe the fates of the Queen of Troy and her female family members

3. Ajax, Sophocles: tells how Odysseus cheated Ajax out of his claim to the armor of the dead Achilles and how Ajax tragically kills himself after being driven mad

4. Oresteia trilogy (Agamemnon, Eumenides, Libation Bearers), Aeschylus: three tragedies describing the death of Agamemnon at the hands of his wife, Clytemnestra, and what ensues after

Cover image from the Penguin Classics edition of the Oresteia trilogy

5. Iphigenia in Aulis, Euripides: describes the sacrifice of Iphigenia, Agamemnon’s daughter

6. Heroides, poem 1, Ovid: an imagined verse letter from Penelope to her absent husband Odysseus

7. Iliad, Homer: the main Trojan War epic (yes, we know, a given)

8. Aeneid, Vergil: the Trojan War from the Trojan perspective and what becomes of their people afterwards

9. Idylls, Theocritus: a collection of pastoral poetry from the Hellenistic era. Poem of this collection describes the Cyclops as a youth who is in love with a beautiful sea nymph (. . . but she isn’t into him)

Sir William Russell Flint depicts a scene from The Idylls of Theocritus, 1913

10. Wild card: Heroicus, Philostratus: a man converses with the ghost of the dead Palamedes, one of the fallen Greek soldiers, who gives an alternative history of the Trojan War. This one is more of a fanfic written by a rhetorician than serious literature, but it can be quite entertaining.

Bonus Modern Read

11. Ulysses, James Joyce: chronicles a single day in Ireland where three characters mirror Odysseus, Penelope, and Telemachus

This list was compiled alongside Mary Anastasi, adjunct professor of Great Books at Pepperdine and grants officer.

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