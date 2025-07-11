A New Hope for Middle East Studies

In this special episode of PeppTalk, hosts Alexa and Coby speak with Pete Peterson, dean of the Pepperdine School of Public Policy, to discuss the launch of the Master of Middle East Policy Studies program—a first-of-its-kind graduate program in partnership with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Located at Pepperdine’s Washington, DC, campus, this two-year, in-person program combines the study of the modern Middle East and US foreign policy with hands-on training for careers in diplomacy, intelligence, development, advocacy, and more. To ensure that merit is the sole factor in admission, the program will provide full scholarships to the inaugural cohort.

Discover today how the academically rigorous Master of Middle East Policy Studies program will equip students with real-world experience and a faith-informed perspective to lead in one of the world’s most complex regions.

🔗 Learn more and Apply Today