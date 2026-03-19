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A Pivot to Purpose
After an injury rerouted her athletic dreams, Seaver College student Jenna Parsio uncovered a deeper calling in journalism to amplify stories that…
Mar 19
1
Introducing For Greater Purpose
As we looked ahead to the next chapter in Pepperdine’s future, we pursued a message that could bear the torch of that unchanging mission into a new era…
Mar 18
3
Why the Great Books? ft. Jeremy Wayne Tate & Jessica Hooten Wilson
Why do people still read thousand-year-old books — and why does it matter more now than ever?
Mar 14
4
2
22:01
How to Make the Most of Lent with the Help of Dante
What does a 750-year-old poem have to say about practicing Lent today?
Mar 12
2
33:37
President's Report 2025
Produced annually each fall, the President's Report articulates the Pepperdine story by highlighting achievements and progress across all six schools…
Mar 11
2
From the President
Amid the changing tides of an uncertain and ever-shifting world, Pepperdine remains a still point because our institutional purpose remains unchanged…
Mar 10
1
The Waves Innovation Summit with Anthony Kennada ('08) and Ulysse Saltiel ('25)
To kick off Season 2 of PeppTalk, host Alexa Borstad sits down with Anthony Kennada ('08) and Ulysse Saltiel ('25) to explore the heart and vision…
Mar 9
1
22:06
For Greater Purpose
Purpose is at the heart of human aspiration. It propels us through difficulty as we pursue our grandest goals. It draws us beyond comfort toward calling…
Mar 9
1
Pepperdine Launches the RISE Institute
Pepperdine launched the RISE Institute in June in response to an increasing need for resilience-skill training in young people around the globe.
Mar 6
2
Leadership in the Defense of Academic Freedom
The protection and advancement of academic freedom was a focus of the University this year. Such freedom, the ability of community members to pursue…
Mar 5
1
Safeguarding Religious Liberty Around the World
Pepperdine’s dedication to protecting religious freedom—a core value of the University—was demonstrated by a new partnership and a series of innovative…
Mar 3
1
Creative and Conscientious Use of AI
Pepperdine University President's Report 2025
Mar 2
1
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