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A Pivot to Purpose
After an injury rerouted her athletic dreams, Seaver College student Jenna Parsio uncovered a deeper calling in journalism to amplify stories that…
Introducing For Greater Purpose
As we looked ahead to the next chapter in Pepperdine’s future, we pursued a message that could bear the torch of that unchanging mission into a new era…
Why the Great Books? ft. Jeremy Wayne Tate & Jessica Hooten Wilson
Why do people still read thousand-year-old books — and why does it matter more now than ever?
22:01
How to Make the Most of Lent with the Help of Dante
What does a 750-year-old poem have to say about practicing Lent today?
33:37
President's Report 2025
Produced annually each fall, the President's Report articulates the Pepperdine story by highlighting achievements and progress across all six schools…
From the President
Amid the changing tides of an uncertain and ever-shifting world, Pepperdine remains a still point because our institutional purpose remains unchanged…
The Waves Innovation Summit with Anthony Kennada ('08) and Ulysse Saltiel ('25)
To kick off Season 2 of PeppTalk, host Alexa Borstad sits down with Anthony Kennada ('08) and Ulysse Saltiel ('25) to explore the heart and vision…
22:06
For Greater Purpose
Purpose is at the heart of human aspiration. It propels us through difficulty as we pursue our grandest goals. It draws us beyond comfort toward calling…
Pepperdine Launches the RISE Institute
Pepperdine launched the RISE Institute in June in response to an increasing need for resilience-skill training in young people around the globe.
Leadership in the Defense of Academic Freedom
The protection and advancement of academic freedom was a focus of the University this year. Such freedom, the ability of community members to pursue…
Safeguarding Religious Liberty Around the World
Pepperdine’s dedication to protecting religious freedom—a core value of the University—was demonstrated by a new partnership and a series of innovative…
Creative and Conscientious Use of AI
Pepperdine University President's Report 2025
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