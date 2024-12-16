About Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University boasts top-ranked graduate and undergraduate programs, with separate schools dedicated to business, education and psychology, law, liberal arts, and public policy. We are a community committed to academic excellence, which demands integrity, develops critical thinking, and spurs intellectual exploration.

At Pepperdine, purpose isn’t just what we do—it’s who we are. Here, faith and values shape how we think, act, and serve as we engage boldly, lead wisely, and contribute meaningfully to create impact that reaches beyond ourselves. Guided by a higher calling, every choice, every step, and every effort moves us toward a life lived For Greater Purpose.